Coronavirus Ireland: 68 new cases confirmed across five counties, no new deaths

A further 68 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed by the Department of Health.

There have been no new deaths.

There is now a total of 26,712 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, with 1,772 deaths.

The breakdown of the cases are as follows: 19 cases are located in Kildare, 17 in Dublin, 15 in Offaly, 12 in Laois and 5 in Donegal.

Two of the cases are community transmission, with 82pc of the cases associated with people under the age of 45.

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn said: “We continue to see cases linked to the outbreaks in counties where additional public health measures have been introduced."

Read More

“From tomorrow face coverings will be mandatory in retail and other indoor settings like hairdressers, cinemas and museums. We know that most people are already wearing face coverings and we hope to see even greater uptake over the coming days," he said.

“Time and again people have shown their willingness to follow public health guidance in the interest of protecting each other from this disease. Wearing a face covering is just one more way in which people can demonstrate their solidarity with one another as we seek to suppress the spread of COVID-19," he added.

Read More

Online Editors