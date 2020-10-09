Coronavirus Ireland: 617 new cases and 5 further deaths

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer HSE and Dr. Cillian de Gascun, Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory (Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin)

There have been 617 new cases of Covid-19 and five further deaths attributed to the virus confirmed by the Department of Health today.

This brings the total number of cases to 40,703 while the virus death toll stands at 1,821..

There have been 123 new cases confirmed in Dublin today.

Eight people have been admitted to ICU in the last 24 hours as hospitalisations escalate due to increasing case numbers..

This comes as Northern Ireland recorded a record 1,080 new cases today.

It was earlier confirmed Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O'Neill is isolating after a family member tested positive for Covid-19.

More to follow..

Read More

Online Editors