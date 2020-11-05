Coronavirus Ireland: 591 new Covid-19 cases and three further deaths

There have been 591 further Covid-19 cases in the Republic of Ireland, the Department of Health confirmed today.

Some three more people have died from the virus in the state.

This brings the total number of deaths from Covid-19 in the country to 1,933. and the total number of cases to 64,046.

Of the Covid-1919 cases notified today;

280 are men / 310 are women

59pc are under 45 years of age

The median age is 38 years old

Some 120 cases are in Dublin, 75 in Donegal, 50 in Cork, 46 in Kerry, 44 in Limerick and the remaining 256 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today 302 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. There have been 20 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan said that Europe is currently in a second wave with Ireland and Finland the only European countries seeing a reduction in the past 14-day incidence rate.

He said: “A second surge is taking place across Europe. Ireland and Finland are the only European countries in the EU where reductions in 14-day incidence have been observed. All other countries are increasing."

“Level 5 efforts over the last two weeks have succeeded in further reducing community transmission and disease incidence in Ireland, however, now is not the time to be complacent. We must keep driving down this disease- we must keep going.

“The 19 to 24 year old age group has achieved a dramatic reduction in incidence, from 450 per 100,000 to 150 per 100,000 in two weeks. They have also halved their contacts in the past 5 weeks. We all need to recognise the efforts of our young people and I thank them.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the Nphet Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said:“We estimate the reproduction number at 0.7 - 0.9. This is a testament to our collective effort to stop the spread of the virus and it is very good news. We may be doing better now but it is conditional on whether we keep it up. If we continue to use this time to drive the infection right down, we will be in a good position in four weeks time.”

Dr. Vida Hamilton, National Clinical Advisor and Group Lead, Acute Hospitals, HSE added: “While the age demographic of cases vary from the first surge back in March to this one, ICU admissions have affected people from all age groups, with the average length of stay at 17.8 days. People of all ages are potentially vulnerable to the more extreme symptoms of this disease.”

Meanwhile, there has been a high level of demand for the flu vaccine this year, however deliveries were delayed.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly announced yesterday that a further 500,000 doses of the flu vaccine have arrived in the country and are about to be distributed.

He said 300,000 doses of the children’s ‘flu vaccine -which distributed by a nasal spray- have been distributed and a further 300,000 are also ready to go.

Some 400,000 doses of the flu vaccine for adults have arrived and many people are still on waiting lists for the vaccine- which came in different consignments and was delayed due to manufacturing difficulties.

The minister was appearing before the Oireachtas health committee where he also said the “unambiguous” advice he has received is that visors “don’t work” as a protection against Covid-19 and people need to wear face coverings.

Earlier he told the committee that demand for Covid-19 testing has fallen by 40pc in the past week amid signs the spread of the virus is reducing.

Work is ongoing on trialling alternative tests to the PCR test which is now being used to diagnose the virus, he said.

The PCR test costs around €200 each time whereas antigen tests are much cheaper and have a faster turnaround.

He said :"By moving early and comprehensively, Ireland is currently bucking the trend being seen in many other parts of Europe. The 14-day rate in France for example is 830. In Spain it is 567. With our neighbours, the UK, it is 469.

"While our figures are hopeful, the number of positive cases remain a serious concern. We have seen almost 11,000 cases reported in the past 14 days. We must continue to actively suppress this virus to the greatest extent possible.

"Part of this response comes from our testing and tracing system. Ireland’s testing rates are highest by international standards. And we continue to run serial testing in nursing homes and food production facilities.

"As the committee will be aware the HSE initially put in place capacity to meet the National Public Health Emergency Team’s advice for up to 100,000 tests per week. I met with the HSE some time ago to request additional capacity."

