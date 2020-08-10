Coronavirus Ireland: 57 new cases and no further deaths as one in 20 Covid-19 cases were imported into Ireland in June and July

Ireland's 5.3pc rate is higher than Croatia's 5pc rate, but is one of the lowest in Europe. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The department of health has announced 57 new coronavirus cases and no further deaths.

This brings the total coronavirus cases in the country to 26,768 confirmed cases and 1,772 deaths.

29 of the new cases are men and 28 are women, with 70pc aged under 45.

31 cases are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case, with eight cases identified as community transmission.

19 cases are located in Kildare, 11 in Dublin, 10 in Offaly, seven in Limerick, and the rest of the cases are in Clare, Cork, Galway, Kerry and Wicklow.

It comes as a new report found that one in 20 coronavirus cases were imported into the country in the months of June and July.

According to a new European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) report, 40 Covid-19 cases out of a total of 748 reported in the country during June and July were imported from abroad, or 5.3pc.

This is significantly higher than the number of cases imported from abroad from January to May, which was 392 cases, or 1.8pc.

Malta, the Netherlands and Portugal saw 0pc imported cases during June and July, while 75.6pc of cases in Cyprus came from abroad during this period.

Ireland's 5.3pc rate is higher than Croatia's 5pc rate, but is one of the lowest in Europe.

The report also states that countries with an increased percentage of positive tests but who have relaxed measures have a higher risk of a second wave than those who have maintained measures or strengthened restrictions.

“Countries that see an increase in the percentage of positive tests and have relaxed or removed various control measures will be at higher risk of resurgence than countries that have maintained measures or strengthened them.

“As countries implement multiple response measures and the public’s adherence to these measures varies, it also remains difficult to quantify the risk posed to each country,” it states.

The report notes that widespread testing strategies will identify resurgences of the virus early.

It recommends that all people with symptoms are tested, that testing is made accessible and that it is promoted so people with even the mildest symptoms are tested.

It states that several countries in the EU, EEA and the UK are seeing a resurgence in the virus after stricter measures were lifted in March and April.

It adds that “response fatigue” and economic impacts are “compromising” the public adhering to guidelines.

“At the same time, response fatigue and the economic consequences of the response to the spring Covid-19 wave are compromising widespread adherence to the mainstay recommendations, such as physical distancing, and increasing the risk that the public will be less accepting of measures put in place for a prolonged period of time.”

