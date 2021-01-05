Coronavirus Ireland: 5,325 new cases and 17 further deaths confirmed

There have been another 5,325 new cases of Covid-19 and 17 further deaths of people who contracted the virus confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

This brings the total number of cases in the State to 113,322 while the number of people who have died with the virus in Ireland has risen to 2,282.

It comes as a variant of the coronavirus originating in England has been found in 25pc of recent positive cases in Ireland, the Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 has been told.

The new variant, which emerged in England before Christmas, resulted in the Government banning all flights from Britain.

There have been a further 1,931 new cases confirmed in Dublin, 767 in Cork, 323 in Kildare, 322 in Limerick, 238 in Donegal and the remaining 1,744 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, there were 840 Covid-19 patients hospitalised, of which 76 are in ICU.

102 people have been hospitalised in the past 24 hours with Covid-19.

Of the cases notified today, 2,550 are men and 2,769 are women while 63pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 36 years old.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “We are now experiencing a considerable surge in cases and hospitalisations. We can turn this around quickly if we stick to the measures we know worked last spring.

Dr Holohan said there has been some early progress in fighting the latest wave as “the average number of contacts per case has been dropping in recent days”. The CMO warned this progress needed to be continued “to limit as much as we can our contact with other people in the days and weeks ahead”.

“If we all stay home and keep to the public health advice, we can bring Covid-19 back under control - which ultimately will protect our essential services such as Health and Education and most importantly save lives.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin also said the new variant is one of the reasons the Government was forced re-impose restrictions during the Christmas period.

However, the chair of Nphet’s Expert Advisory Group Dr Cillian de Gascun contradicted the Taoiseach’s claim.

On Twitter, Dr de Gascun said the variant is “not responsible for the recent significant and concerning increase” in new Covid cases in Ireland.

He said the variant was only in 10pc of samples tested. Dr de Gascun noted his conclusion was from a small sample of 160 cases.

However, he was criticised by the President of the Royal College of Physicians Ireland Mary Horgan who said the sample side was too small to make a conclusion.

At today’s Cabinet committee meeting party leaders and ministers were told the latest figures show 25pc of new cases are a results of the variant.

The committee are meeting today to assess the deterioration of the profile of the virus as case numbers, hospitalisations and ICU admissions continue to surge. Dr Tony Holohan yesterday predicted that mortality will also be "significantly impacted" by the continued spread of the virus.

It is under consideration by cabinet that schools may be asked to remain closed until the end of January, with the exception of special education schools, to stem the movement of people.

The closure of the construction and non-essential manufacturing industries is also under consideration by the Covid-19 sub-committee. The five 5km travel limit is expected to remain in place after Wednesday.

An announcement on schools and possible further closures is expected tomorrow.

Elsewhere, Northern Ireland's Department of Health confirmed another 18 deaths and 1,378 cases today.

