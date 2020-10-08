Coronavirus Ireland: 506 new cases and one further death - 91 new cases in Dublin

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group and Dr Siobhán Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and HSE Integrated Care Lead pictured this evening at a Covid -19 update press conference at the Department of Health. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

There have been 506 new cases of Covid-19 and one further death confirmed by the Department of Health today.

This takes the death toll of the virus in Ireland to 1,817 while the total case count stands at 40,086.

There were a further 91 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Dublin today.

This comes as Nphet meet this evening to discuss the 'worrying' trend of climbing case numbers across the country.

Of the cases notified today; 240 are men and 265 are women.

64pc of people diagnosed are under 45 years of age; 39pc are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case and 59 cases have been identified as community transmission.

91 new cases were confirmed in Dublin, 76 in Cork, 53 in Donegal, 42 in Meath and the remaining 244 cases are located across 21 counties.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

