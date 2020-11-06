Coronavirus Ireland: 499 new cases confirmed with eight further deaths

There have been 499 new cases in the Republic of Ireland, the Department of Health confirmed today.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 64,538.

There were eight further deaths from Covid-19 reported, bringing the total number of fatalities to 1,940.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said yesterday that he does not anticipate the Level 5 measures changing before December 1.

Many retailers have asked if it will be considered that non-essential shops can re-open before the end of the six-week restrictions, saying that the rush for Christmas may cause issues with social distancing in stores.

However, Dr Tony Holohan is squashing the hope that the country could move levels before the end of the six weeks or that non-essential retail outlets will open earlier than outlined.

“We’re not anticipating changing the measures in place for six weeks, but we do continue to review,” he said at a Department of Health briefing today.

When asked what level the country will be placed in after December 1 he said that it’s too early to know.

“If we keep up this level of progress we will be able to open up some of the things that aren’t open, but we don’t know what that will entail,” he said.

“We still have four remaining weeks to get as far as we can.”

