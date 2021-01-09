Coronavirus Ireland: 4,842 new cases and nine more deaths confirmed

A member of the swab team working at the Covid-19 test centre at DkIT earlier this year. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Another 4,842 cases and nine further deaths from coronavirus in Ireland have been confirmed.

This brings the total number of cases confirmed in Ireland to 140,727, while there have been 2,336 coronavirus-related deaths to date.

1,049 of the new cases are people in Dublin, 530 in Cork, 514 in Waterford, 405 in Wexford, 247 in Louth and the remaining 2,097 cases are spread across all other counties.

Of the latest cases, 2,528 are women and 2,304 are men.

61 per cent of those diagnosed are under 45 years old and the median age is 38.

As of 2pm today, 1,293 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalised, of which 119 are in ICU. There were 102 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

This comes as a highly infectious strain of coronavirus which is linked to an explosion of Covid-19 in South Africa was confirmed here yesterday as the country suffered its darkest day for deaths since May.

Three cases of the South African variant which is easier to catch were found as the daily death toll from the virus rose to 20 and a record 8,248 people tested positive for the virus.

Several hospitals were creaking under the pressure yesterday as more than 2,700 staff were absent due to the virus and at one point yesterday there was no free intensive care bed in 13 hospitals. There were only 21 intensive care beds available across the country.

Limerick hospital intensive care consultant Dr Catherine Motherway said: “This is the most worried and anxious I have been about this pandemic, and we were fairly scared in March.”

There are now fears that the South African strain will spread further and that it will drive up infection.

Already the other highly infectious form of coronavirus – found in the UK – has contributed to the current surge along with Christmas socialising.

