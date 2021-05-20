Coronavirus Ireland: 469 new cases confirmed 

There have been 469 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

There are currently 103 Covid-19 patients in Irish hospitals, of which 38 are in intensive care units.

Hackers behind the ransomware attack that has crippled the HSE’s IT system have handed over a decryption key that may unlock all the data that has been stolen in the attack.

The decryption key is currently being tested by cybersecurity officials to see if it works and if there is any malware attached to it that could further breach IT systems.

Even with the decryption key, it will likely take several weeks to restore the HSE’s systems.

In a statement this evening, the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly confirmed a decryption key has been received.

“The decryption key to unlock the data has now been made available. No ransom was paid by the Irish State. We will continue to work with all parties to further the national response and fully reinstate our health services,” Minister Donnelly said.

Minister Donnelly said the “disgraceful” cyber attack this week “is an attack on the Irish state and all of us who value our health system so highly particularly in light of the heroic response from all members of our health services in the last year.”

The Department of Health is not reporting any figures of deaths of people with Covid-19 due to the ongoing ransomware attack on the HSE and the Department of Health. County-by-county statistics are also currently unavailable.

All case numbers are subject to change in the future once the data is validated. This will not occur until the systems responsible for recording the data, housed in the HSE’s IT system are functional.