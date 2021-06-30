Coronavirus Ireland: 452 new cases confirmed as hospital figures remain stable

The Department of Health has reported 452 new cases of Covid-19 this evening.

There are 44 people with the virus in hospitals today, of whom 14 are in intensive care units.

Today’s cases represent the highest number in 26 days, when there were 529 cases confirmed on June 4.

Ireland is due to receive its largest vaccine shipment to date today, with 380,000 doses of the Pfizer shot expected to arrive, chair of the vaccine task force Brian MacCraith confirmed.

Yesterday, Ireland received its largest ever shipment of AstraZeneca as 310,000 doses arrived. These will be largely used to fully vaccinate people awaiting their second dose.

More than two in three adults (67pc) have now received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine as 2.5 million first doses have been administered.

Some 1.67 million people were fully vaccinated as of last night, which equates to 44pc of the adult population.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan today said that a wave of disease caused by the Delta variant is coming and that it will not be over within a month.

He said the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) was seeking to ensure economic activity, such as indoor dining and drinking, could resume as soon as possible and the alternative was to leave them potentially “switched off” for months, extending to the end of September or beyond.

Dr Holohan said that Scotland had also modelled for a wave of cases triggered by the spread of the Delta variant and it was “every bit as bad” as Nphet’s modelling.

The Delta variant, which is causing a spike in cases in the UK, has led to the UK’s seven-day rolling average of cases exceeding the entirety of the EU today for the first time, according to the Financial Times Covid-19 Tracker.