Coronavirus Ireland: 448 new cases confirmed as number of Covid patients in hospital falls to 99

There have been 448 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

The number of people in Irish hospitals with the virus has fallen to 99, down from 103 yesterday and 127 on Monday.

The number of people in intensive care with the virus now stands at 41, unchanged from yesterday.

The Department of Health is not releasing daily figures of people that have died with Covid-19 due to the disruption to the HSE’s IT systems caused by the ransomware attack.

Read More

There are also no county-by-county figures available and the daily totals issued during the ransomware attack are subject to change once the figures are validated in the future.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly today told the Dáil that the trajectory of Nphet advice is “positive”, clearing the way for the continued reopening of society.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will address the nation on Friday, laying out the pathway for the hospitality sector to reopen, as well as issuing further guidance on increasing attendance at outdoor events later in the summer.

Mr Martin is also expected to update advice on international travel, with late July thought to the be earliest vaccinated people can benefit from the EU’s Digital Green Certificate.

There is growing concern the so-called Indian variant of coronavirus may scupper late summer plans for travel abroad, with the virus taking a hold in the UK and continuing to spread in Ireland. There were 72 cases confirmed via genetic sequencing as of last week, but the number has risen to more than 100.

The true number of cases of the variant in Ireland is likely to be “much higher” as only a small fraction of positive tests are genetically sequenced, Professor Kingston Mills of Trinity College said on RTÉ’s Drivetime this evening.