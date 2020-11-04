Coronavirus Ireland: 444 new cases and eight further deaths confirmed

There have been 444 new cases and eight further deaths of people with Covid-19 confirmed by the Department of Health today.

This takes the total coronavirus case count in the State to 63,483 while the death toll of people who have died in Ireland with Covid-19 stands at 1,930.

Of the cases notified today; 208 are men and 235 are women; 61pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 37 years old.

There have been 158 new cases in Dublin, 48 in Cork, 36 in Galway, 28 in Limerick and 174 cases spread across 19 other counties.

As of 2pm today, there are 310 Covid-19 patients hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU. 25 people have been hospitalised in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “Every piece of public health advice we have given from the outset of this pandemic is designed to keep everyone protected from the impact of COVID-19. If you are a close contact of a confirmed case, you are asked to restrict your movements for 14 days and to attend for your two free COVID-19 test, one on day 0 and one on day 7. This is because as an identified close contact, you have come into contact with the virus. It may take some time for this to become apparent, or for you to become infectious.”

“By staying at home for this entire 14-day period, you are helping to stop the spread of this dangerous disease. In following this important guidance, you are helping to bring this virus right back down to where we all need it to be and playing your part in this national effort.”

This comes as Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly announced earlier today that the reproduction number of the virus in Ireland has dipped below one and is estimated to be between 0.7 and 0.9.

This means the country is suppressing the virus in the community.

More to follow...

Online Editors