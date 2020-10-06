Coronavirus Ireland: 432 new cases of Covid-19, one further death - 111 new cases in Dublin

There have been 432 new cases of coronavirus and one further death confirmed by the Department of Health today.

This brings the total case count to 38,973 while the death toll from the virus stands at 1,811.

There have been 111 new cases confirmed in Dublin today, 51 in Donegal, 41 in Cork, 32 in Clare and the remaining 197 are located across 20 counties.

Of the cases notified today; 218 are men and 214 are women; 62pc are under 45 years of age, 48pc are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case and 60 cases have been identified as community transmission.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “It is essential that there is a broad societal effort over the coming weeks. Every one of us has the power to interrupt the spread of this virus and now is a vital time to use it.

“Focus on what you can do; wash your hands regularly, wear a face covering, keep your distance from others, avoid crowds, limit your social network, know the symptoms and what to do if you experience them or are a close contact of a confirmed case.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “If you experience a cough, fever, shortness of breath, loss of sense of taste or smell please isolate and phone you GP without delay. Do not go to work and try not to interact with others. This is a vital action if we are to break the chains of transmission.”

Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 8 confirmed cases. The figure of 38,973 confirmed cases reflects this.

This comes as the entire country is set to join Dublin and Donegal on Level 3 of the Living with Covid Plan from midnight tonight.

The government and gardaí are pleading with citizens to comply with new guidelines to stem the spread of the virus in the country as 132 garda checkpoints will be established across the state from midnight tonight.

