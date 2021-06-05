Coronavirus Ireland: 416 new cases confirmed as Ireland nears 3m vaccine dose milestone

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said he expects Ireland to administer its third millionth vaccine this weekend.

There have been 416 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed by the Department of Health this afternoon.

Latest figures released by the Department show there 74 Covid-19 patients in Irish hospitals, of which 29 are in ICU.

These figures are subject to change pending validation once the HSE’s IT system is rebuilt and operational.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said Ireland expects to reach the milestone of three million doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered this weekend.

The Minister said: “This is an amazing achievement and well done and thanks to all of those involved”.

The Minister received his first dose of Pfizer at Greystones vaccination centre this morning, saying he was “very excited about it”.

Speaking to reporters after his vaccination, the Minister condemned the “thuggish behaviour” of people that threw glass bottles and missiles at Gardaí in Dublin city centre last night.

Minister Donnelly said the behaviour was “completely unacceptable” and “in no way represents our country”.

“The reality is that a lot of people are going to be out and about this Bank Holiday weekend and they’re right to be. They’re going to be meeting friends, having some food or a drink and that’s all good.

“The vast majority of people are going to do it in a way that keeps each other safe. They’re going to mind each other. That’s what we’re seeing all over the country.



