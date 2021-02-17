Coronavirus Ireland: 4,000 Covid-19 deaths reached as 57 further deaths and 650 new cases confirmed

There have been 57 further deaths of people with Covid-19 and 650 new cases of the virus confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

This takes Ireland’s death toll from Covid-19 across the 4,000 fatalities milestone to 4,036.

Thirty-four of these deaths occurred in February, 21 in January, 1 in December and 1 in November. The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 52-99 years.

211,751 people have tested positive for the virus in total within the State.

There have been 192 new cases in Dublin, 53 in Galway, 50 in Meath, 46 in Kildare, 46 in Cork and the remaining 263 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am today, 831 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 154 are in ICU. There were 49 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

One in three household contacts are now testing positive for Covid-19, which is due to the B117 UK variant, which now accounts for 90pc of all new cases, Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said.

“Although we have made great progress, the situation remains precarious.

“This underlines the need for people to exercise caution in households and other settings. In particular, people should isolate immediately on experiencing any symptoms and contact their GP,” Dr Glynn said.

Of the cases notified today; 325 are male and 323 are female; 65pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 37 years old.

As of February 14, 271,942 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were administered in Ireland: 180,192 first doses and 91,750 people have received their second dose.

Earlier today, HSE CEO Paul Reid said hospitalisations and ICU numbers have fallen below the peak of the first wave in 2020, but cautioned that “the downward slope out of this is proving to be much slower than we would all like”.

Mr Reid said the news was cause for “good hope”.

The EU today signed an agreement with Moderna to double the number of vaccines the 27 member states will receive in 2021 to 310m.

To date, just 3,392 Moderna vaccine doses have been administered in Ireland but this is due to increase as deliveries become more frequent in the next month.

