Coronavirus Ireland: 396 new cases confirmed - 241 in Dublin

THERE are 396 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

Of those confirmed today, 241 cases are in Dublin, 36 in Cork, 19 in Donegal, 12 in Galway, 11 in Meath, 11 in Kildare, 9 in Monaghan, 7 in Louth, 6 in Clare, 6 in Offaly, 6 in Waterford and 5 in Wicklow, with the remaining 27 cases spread across 11 counties.

172 people diagnosed with the virus are men, while 224 are women. 70pc are under the age of 45.

Some 26pc are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case while 58 cases have been identified as community transmission.

There is now a total of 32,933 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

The HSPC said that no further deaths have been recorded. The death toll remains at 1,792 in Ireland.

The HSE said it is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The cases we are reporting today were seeded in the last week.

“This virus spreads from person to person. We now have a collective task across the country to break the chains of transmission and stop this virus from spreading further.

“Plan to see half the number of people this week that you saw last week. When you do meet, do so safely – keep your distance, wear a face covering if appropriate and wash your hands.

“Every individual action we take to interrupt the transmission of this disease keeps ourselves and our families safe.”

Online Editors