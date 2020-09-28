Coronavirus Ireland: 390 new cases and no further deaths as health chiefs consider moving five more counties to Level 3

There have been no further deaths and 390 new cases of coronavirus in Ireland, the Department of Health has announced.

There have now been a total of 35,377 cases and 1,802 deaths in the country.

There have been 209 cases in Dublin, 27 in Cork, 22 in Donegal, 21 in Galway and 14 in Kildare, 14 in Monaghan, 7 Roscommon, 7 in Tipperary, 7 Waterford, 7 in Wexford, 6 in Limerick, 6 in Longford, 5 in Laois, 5 in Meath, 5 in Offaly, 5 in Sligo with the remaining 23 cases in eight counties.

The news comes as health chiefs are considering on moving Wicklow, Clare, Galway, Cork and Limerick to Level 3.

Of the cases notified today, 189 are men and 199 are women.

66% are under 45 years of age, 36% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case and 45 cases have been identified as community transmission.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, appealed to people in Cork, Galway and Roscommon to stick to public health advice.

“I am asking everyone, but particularly those living and working in Cork, Galway, Monaghan and Roscommon, to adhere to the public health advice. There is still time to get the virus back under control in these areas, break the chains of transmission and stop the spread of this highly infectious disease in these communities," he said.

"We know the key actions to take to stay safe, by keeping a 2m distance, reducing your social contacts, wearing a face mask, covering coughs and sneezes and staying at home and contacting your GP if you start to feel unwell, you are doing everything you can to take care of yourself and those around you.”

Liam Woods, HSE National Director, Acute Operations said that the pressure on frontline workers intensifies as cases rise.

“The front line on COVID-19 is in the ICU wards and in the hospitals. As numbers increase in the community, the pressure on healthcare workers and frontline services intensifies, he said.

"We need to continue to pull together in the coming weeks to minimise the spread of the disease in our homes, our communities and our workplaces, to ease the pressure on vital COVID and non-COVID healthcare services.”

