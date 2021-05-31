Coronavirus Ireland: 378 new cases confirmed as vaccine portal to open for 40- to 44-year-olds on Wednesday

There have been 378 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

There are 98 people in Irish hospitals with Covid-19, of which 35 are in ICU.

Figures on the number of people that have died with Covid-19 are currently unavailable due to the IT outage caused by the ransomware attack on the HSE.

Daily case numbers may also be subject to change in future, when the figures are validated once the HSE’s computer systems are operational.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly today announced that the online vaccination portal will open to 44-year-olds on Wednesday.

The registration will open for those aged 40-44 in descending order in one day increments, with 43-year-olds eligible to register for a vaccine on Thursday, then on Friday 42-year-olds can register.

While 41-year-olds can register on Saturday and from Sunday 40-year olds will be able to register.

Minister Donnelly wrote on Twitter: "Delighted to be able to share that the online registration for a Covid-19 vaccine for those aged 40-44 will commence this Wednesday, June 02 - starting with those aged 44 that day and those aged 43 on Thursday and so on.”

HSE chief executive Paul Reid, said yesterday that 50pc of the adult population will have received their first dose by the end of Sunday or today, and almost 20pc will have had their second dose and be fully vaccinated.

"Our programme continues on for the rest of this quarter through June and into July. We are continuing down through the age groups on the basis set by Government,” he said.

In relation to vaccination targets, he said: “I think it is fair to say, as we are working throughout May and into June, we are aiming to have about 2.5 million of the population (vaccinated) by the end of July. So that is the target.”

