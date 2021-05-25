Coronavirus Ireland: 365 new cases confirmed as Ireland to break 2.5m doses milestone today

There have been 365 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

There are currently 103 people in hospital with Covid-19, which is 24 fewer than yesterday’s total of 127.

The number of people in intensive care now stands at 41, down from 44 yesterday.

These figures are subject to change, pending the reboot of the HSE’s IT systems after the ransomware attack that has wreaked havoc on the health service.

The Department of Health is currently not publishing further deaths of people with Covid-19 due to the IT disruption. There is also no county-by-county case data available at the moment.

Over 300,000 people received a Covid-19 vaccine last week, the most of any week in the vaccination programme so far.

The HSE has said it hopes to administer a similar number of doses next week, despite the ongoing IT issues plaguing hospitals due to the Conti ransomware attack.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that over 2.5m doses of the vaccine will have been administered by the end of today.

Mr Martin said this was “a fantastic effort by all staff, volunteers and GPs involved in Ireland's vaccine rollout”.

People aged between 45 and 49 can now register for a Covid-19 vaccine, while it is expected that those between 40 and 44 will be able to start registering via the online portal at the end of this week or early next week. Advice will be issued on this within a few days.

Nphet are to meet this Thursday before they make recommendations to Government on the further easing of restrictions for June and July.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is expected to address the nation and lay out the further reopening this Friday after cabinet sign off on the measures.

Earlier today, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan told the Dáil that international travel will not be available to many before the middle of August.