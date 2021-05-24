Coronavirus Ireland: 345 new cases confirmed as number of people in hopsital with Covid rises to 127

There have been 345 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

The number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 has risen to 127 in the last 24 hours, compared to 116 yesterday.

The number of Covid patients in intensive care units has risen to 44, up from 43 yesterday.

The Department of Health is not releasing figures of further deaths of people with Covid-19 currently due to the disruption caused by the ransomware attack on the HSE.

Over 300,000 vaccine doses were administered last week by the HSE, it was confirmed earlier today. This is the first time more than 300,000 doses were administered in one week.

Mask-wearing may be required through the autumn and into the winter, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said in the Seanad today.

Minister Donnelly said this would likely be the case in high risk environments such as crowded indoor spaces, or if there was a local spike in infections that required public health action.

There is continued concern at the rapid growth in the number of Covid-19 cases in Limerick in the last week.

There were 122 new cases confirmed in the county between Friday and Sunday and almost 250 in the last seven days.

Dr Mai Mannix, Director of Public Health Mid-West also said that there has been an increase in hospitalisations due to the virus in recent days.

“Thankfully, because we have most of our older population vaccinated, we aren’t seeing them being admitted, but we are seeing the younger cohort - particularly people in their 40s - parents of young children, being admitted,” Dr Mannix said on Virgin Media News.

Due to the sudden surge of case numbers in Limerick, a second HSE testing centre will be established at the St Joseph’s Hospital complex on Mulgrave Street from this Wednesday.

Anyone that has symptoms of Covid-19 or believes they may have come in contact with the virus are encouraged to attend a testing centre. This can be done without appointment or GP referral while the cyberattack on the HSE’s IT systems is being resolved.