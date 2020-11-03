Coronavirus Ireland: 322 new cases and five further deaths confirmed

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, at a Covid -19 update press conference at the Department of Health (Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin)

There have been 322 new cases and five further deaths of people with Covid-19 confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

This takes the total case count to 63,048 while the number of people that have died with Covid-19 now stands at 1,922.

There were 96 new cases in Dublin, 35 in Meath, 23 in Cork, 17 in Louth, 16 in Waterford and the remaining

135 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

Of the cases notified today; 156 are men and 166 are women; 64pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 37 years old.

As of 2pm today 296 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 42 are in ICU. There have been 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “Due to the efforts of people across Ireland, we are seeing improvements with COVID-19. However, we must remember that maintaining this downward trend is now the most crucial thing. The value of our progress depends on continuing the safe behaviour that got us to this position. I urge everyone to keep it up, to ensure these initial trends continue.”

Dr Holohan said it was not possible to know whether non-essential international travel will be allowed at Christmas.

Dr Holohan told the Oireachtas Transport Committee: “The situation at the moment is international travel of a non-essential nature is not safe.”

While cases numbers have been stabilising over the last week, Dr Tony Holohan issued a word of warning to the public to not relax their behaviours in anticipation of relaxed measures.

This comes as Dr Holohan disclosed that Nphet data shows the public anticipated the health body’s advice and changed their behaviour before Level Five restrictions were formalised.

He said that any anticipation of lesser restrictions by the public would greatly concern Nphet.

