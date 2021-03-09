Coronavirus Ireland: 30 further deaths and 311 new cases confirmed

There have been 30 further deaths of Covid-19 and 311 new cases of the virus confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

This brings the number of people that have died with Covid-19 in the State to 4,452, while the total case count in the Republic of Ireland now stands at 223,957.

Twelve deaths occurred in March, 13 in February, four in January and one is under investigation.

There have been 135 new cases confirmed in Dublin, 29 in Kildare, 21 in Cork, 18 in Limerick, 14 in Louth and the remaining 94 cases are spread across 16 other counties.

There were no new cases in Donegal, Monaghan, Cavan, Sligo and Leitrim today.

This is the first time in months that five counties have reported no new daily cases.

Of the cases notified today; 159 are men and 149 are women; 64pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 34 years old.

There were 397 Covid-19 patients hospitalised as of this morning, of which 95 are in ICU. There were 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

523,069 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland as of Saturday, March 6. This consists of 373,149 people who have received their first dose and 149,920 people have received both doses.

The national 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people has fallen further to 161 as of yesterday.

Earlier today, HSE CEO Paul Reid said there was a “high level of frustration” with supply of Covid-19 vaccines as he confirmed that Ireland will receive 1.1m doses in quarter one of 2021. This is 300,000 less than originally projected.

Much of the issue with supplies has stemmed from shortfall in AstraZeneca projections but Mr Reid also said Moderna supplies are now unstable.

While the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is due to be authorised by the European Medicines Agency this week, Mr Reid admitted initial supplies will be low.

Ireland is scheduled to receive 600,000 doses of the one-shot vaccine before the end of June.

Capacity to vaccinate large numbers is being escalated as supply is expected to increase to 250,000 doses per week, or one million per month, from the beginning of April.

