Coronavirus Ireland: 288 new cases of Covid-19 with 15 people in intensive care units

Another 288 people have tested positive for Covid-19, according to the latest figures from the HSE.

The HSE is also reporting that 15 people are in intensive care and 49 people have been hospitalised due to the virus.

Meanwhile, the HSE’s Chief Clinical officer said that the roll-out of the vaccine for people aged in their 20s should begin in late July or early August.

Speaking to RTÉ News, Dr Colm Henry said: "We are always cautious to project too accurately into the future because so much is dependent on the constancy and reliability of supply lines.”

He said the first doses of an mRNA vaccine will be given to that age cohort throughout August, with a second dose administered a month later.

It comes as the vaccination registration process opened to people aged between 35 and 39 from today, with the older cohorts registering first.

Earlier today HSE chief Paul Reid said on social media: “There was much frustration at the start of our vaccination programme as supply levels were weaker and unpredictable. But we’re now in a three week period of our strongest supplies at over 300,000 per week.

"And today we commence the registration for those aged 39.”