Coronavirus Ireland: 274 new cases confirmed- 166 in Dublin

(left to right) Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Dr Ronan Glynn during the post cabinet press briefing (Julien Behal Photography/PA)

THERE have been 274 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

There is now a total of 32,538 confirmed cases in Ireland.

Of the new cases, 166 are in Dublin, 21 in Cork, 19 in Donegal, seven in Kildare, seven in Offaly, six in Waterford, six in Wicklow, five in Louth, five in Limerick and five in Meath and the remaining 27 cases are located across 12 counties.

The HPSC also confirmed that there have been no new deaths related to the virus. The death toll remains at 1,792.

Of the cases notified today, 65pc are under 45 and 142 are men, 129 are women.

Half (52pc) are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case while 52 cases have been identified as community transmission.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Earlier on Saturday, Taoiseach Micheal Martin reassured the nation that coronavirus case numbers were forced down before – and can be again.

The Taoiseach was speaking as Dublin entered three weeks of tighter restrictions designed to combat a surge in cases.

From midnight on Friday non-essential travel is being discouraged to and from the capital, visits to private homes have been capped at six people from one household and indoor dining at eateries has been stopped.

Mr Martin revealed he is worried about the situation in Dublin, describing numbers as rising “exponentially”.

He has urged the public to abide by the new rules, adding that recent regional lockdowns in counties Kildare, Laois and Offaly worked.

Dublin has been placed at risk level three of the Government’s blueprint plan to deal with the virus, while the rest of the country remains at two.

The Taoiseach said level three is “not a lockdown” and is “nowhere near the lockdown we had”, with retail, education and construction still open and people not restricted to a five kilometre limit.

“There is one sector that is taking a terrible hit and that is hospitality, tourism, travel and aviation,” he told RTE.

“That whole area is the one most impacted, not just here but across the world.

“No government is going to stop the virus on its own, it’s a collective effort, and it is a very dangerous virus.

“It’s a one in a 100 year event. It’s affecting how we do things, it’s upending all our lives, how we behave. We don’t shake hands any more. Who would have thought a year ago we would be doing this?”

Mr Martin said Ireland was in a “better place than most”.

“Scotland were on to Ireland last week, we helped them out with lab capacity,” he said.

“There is deep trouble in the United Kingdom, there’s huge pressure globally on the testing kits. We’re up to 15,000 capacity a day, we have done a lot of testing in nursing homes and in meat plants, and so far the positivity rate is very low.”

Meanwhile, the Government is reviewing whether to restore the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) to €350 per week as thousands of workers are expected to lose their jobs in Dublin over the coming weeks.

With the capital placed into Level 3 Covid restrictions, resulting in the closure of pubs and restaurants to indoor dining until October 10, there are calls in Fianna Fail for the PUP to be restored to its full rate of €350 for those impacted by Level 3, including by former agriculture minister Barry Cowen.

The PUP was a flat €350 payment for people made unemployed as a result of the lockdown when it was introduced in March. However changes to the scheme over the summer saw individuals paid according to their pre-pandemic income and on Thursday the top rate was cut from €350 to €300 per week.

A Government spokesperson confirmed the issue was now being reviewed and a variety of options are being explored in the context of next month’s Budget.

“Obviously there is an acknowledgement there that something will be needed for people out of work for a prolonged period of time,” they said.

The Government is conscious that the pandemic payment is slightly less and is exploring if there could be extra provision for people losing their jobs at this point in time, the spokesperson said. “It will be examined in the context of the Budget coming up,” they added.

Speaking on RTE’s Saturday with Katie Hannon, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien confirmed there is a chance PUP will be restored to previous rates. “They are being reviewed, when they are being reviewed of course there is a chance that will happen,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Cowen said those who have lost their jobs temporarily as result of Level 3 status should have full PUP payment restored. “Financial measures need to be aligned with public health measures in order for adequate buy-in and appreciation from the public,” Mr Cowen told Independent.ie

“The simple fact of the matter is that as Covid dissipated the financial assistance was wound down and if it is re-emerging in the community and you need public buy in, then you have to reintroduce the measures. Failure to do it now would have huge consequences.”

His call drew support from a number of Fianna Fáil politicians on Twitter on Saturday, including senior TD Jim O’Callaghan.

Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin said the “slashing” of the rates “was a disgrace” and called for them to be resorted.

A spokesperson for Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Online Editors