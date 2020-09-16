Coronavirus Ireland: 254 additional cases, three further deaths

The Department of Health has been notified of 254 additional confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland, and three further deaths.

There are now 31,799 confirmed cases of Covid-19, and 1,788 deaths linked to the virus.

Of the cases notified today, 136 are in Dublin, 20 in Donegal, 13 in Louth, 12 in Wicklow, 9 in Waterford, seven in Carlow, seven in Cork, six in Galway, five in Kerry, five in Wexford and the remaining 28 cases are located in Clare, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Leitrim, Limerick, Longford, Mayo, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon and Westmeath.

Overall, 61pc are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case and 24 cases have been identified as community transmission.

There are 65 confirmed cases in hospital, and 14 cases in ICU.

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ronan Glynn, said there are concerns for a number of counties outside of Dublin, where the number of reported cases is highest.

“The current situation has deteriorated both in Dublin and nationally over the past week," he said.

"Along with Dublin we have seen particularly concerning trends in Louth, Waterford and Donegal. It is now absolutely essential that people action public health advice and act as if they or those close to them are potentially infectious.”

The reproduction number is now between 1.3 – 1.7 for the country as a whole, Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said.

He said the reproduction rate in Dublin alone is similar to the national rate.

Dr Nolan said he is "more concerned" than he has been since late April, adding: "Case numbers appear to be growing exponentially and are likely to double every 10 to 14 days if every one of us does not immediately act to break chains of transmission of the virus.

"If we do not interrupt transmission now, bring the r-number back to below 1, modelling shows that we could have 500 -1,000 cases per day by October 16, 50-60pc of which would be in Dublin.”

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said there is a "strong possibility" severe restrictions could be imposed in Dublin later this week.

The capital could move to level three of the Government’s new framework to deal with Covid-19, Mr Donohoe said.

All counties in Ireland is currently under a status two risk level.

The Minister told RTÉ's Morning Ireland: "Our medical and public health experts will supply guidance to Government on this issue that would then be considered by the Government.

"It will be consistent with the framework that we published and then we’ll make a recommendation and a decision on this to the people of Dublin.

"I think it is fair to say it is a very real possibility that guidance could change further for Dublin, but the reason why we have issued this additional guidance for Dublin, on top of the level two guidance, is to see what can be done to continue to keep those who live and those who work in Dublin as safe as possible."

Online Editors