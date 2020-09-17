Coronavirus Ireland: 240 additional cases, one further death

The Department of Health has been notified of 240 additional confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland, and one further death.

There are now 32,023 confirmed cases of Covid-19, and 1,789 deaths linked to the virus.

Of the cases notified today, 119 are in Dublin, 19 in Wicklow, 17 in Kildare, 16 in Donegal, 15 in Waterford, 10 in Limerick, 8 in Cork, six in Louth, five in Wexford and the remaining 24 cases are located in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath.

Read More

Overall, 47pc are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case and 44 cases have been identified as community transmission.

The new cases are made up of 119 men and 120 are women, with 61pc under 45 years of age.

Fifty pc of today’s cases are in Dublin.

Dr Ronan Glynn, acting chief medical officer, said: "We are now seeing a higher proportion of cases in older age groups.

"Act now to save lives. Limit your contacts as much as possible. Assume you and those you meet are infectious, keep your distance and do your part to keep others safe."

Meanwhile, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has recommended moving Dublin into level three restrictions under the Government’s new framework for living with Covid-19.

All counties are currently under level two of the plan.

The newly-established Covid-19 Oversight Group will now review Nphet’s recommendations before advising Government.

Online Editors