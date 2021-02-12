Coronavirus Ireland: 23 further deaths and 921 new cases confirmed as Nphet warn rate of transmission still ‘extremely high’

There have been 23 further deaths of people who contracted Covid-19 and 921 new cases of the virus confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

This takes the number of people who have died with the virus in Ireland to 3,865, while the total case count has risen to 207,720.

21 of these deaths occurred in February and two occurred in January.

The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range of the deceased is from 57 - 95 years.

There have been 414 new cases confirmed in Dublin, 87 in Cork, 51 in Kildare, 48 in Limerick, 47 in Meath and the remaining 274 cases are spread across all other counties.

Of the cases notified today: 453 are men and 466 are women; 66pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 34 years old.

There are 959 Covid-19 patients hospitalised, of which 173 are in ICU. 53 people have been hospitalised due to the virus in the past 24 hours.

The national 14-day incidence rate has fallen to 292.8 per 100,000 people.

Monaghan (514.8), Carlow (402.2), Waterford (388.2) and Dublin (386.8) remain the counties with the highest incidences of the virus in the country.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We have made progress in Ireland over recent weeks, but the rate of transmission of the disease is still extremely high and the risks Covid-19 poses to our vulnerable loved ones have not changed.

“Everyone is working hard to drive down Covid-19 infection in the community, and we must all continue to limit the number of daily contacts we have. The only way to limit the spread of Covid-19 is to limit our social contacts and follow the public health advice, wash our hands, maintain a social distance, wear a face covering where appropriate, work from home and stay at home.”

There have been an additional 18 countries added to Ireland’s ‘high risk’ travel list today, while legislation to enforce mandatory quarantines for all arrivals from these countries will be enacted in the coming weeks.

The list includes Austria, United Arab Emirates and 16 Sub Saharan African countries: Angola, Botswana, Burundi, Cape Verde, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Lesotho, Malawi, Eswatini, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, Seychelles, Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

These were added to the list due to the emergence of new variants upon advice to government from The National Oversight Group for Variants of Concern.

Almost a quarter of a million (248,284) vaccine doses have been administered, according to latest vaccine data, with 158,904 of these being first doses, meaning roughly one in 30 people in the country has received at least one dose so far.

