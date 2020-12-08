Coronavirus Ireland: 215 more cases and one more death confirmed

There have been 215 more Covid-19 cases recorded in the Republic of Ireland, the Department of Health confirmed today.

There have also been one more death recorded.

This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 74,682 and the total number of fatalities to 2,097.

Of the cases notified today;

95 are men / 119 are women

60% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 37 years old

74 in Dublin, 22 in Donegal, 15 in Kilkenny, 14 inLouth, 11 in Limerick and the remaining 79 cases are spread across 18

other counties.

As of 2pm today 210 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in

ICU and eight additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Today the Government approved NPHET’s advice on prioritisation of COVID-19 vaccines. This is an important step in the development of the vaccine strategy, being finalised by the High Level taskforce for COVID-19 vaccination.

“While each of us awaits our opportunity to be vaccinated, it is important

that we continue to protect each other in the meantime, particularly over

Christmas and in the months ahead.

“Continue to follow public health advice; avoid crowded places, physically

distance, wear face coverings, wash hands regularly and practice cough/sneeze

etiquette.”

This comes as a Northern Ireland woman was the first person to receive the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine today.

Read More

Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother, received the jab this morning at about 6.45am, marking the start of a historic mass vaccination.

Originally from Enniskillen, Fermanagh, she received it in her home Coventry in the local hospital.

Expand Close Margaret Keenan, 90, is the first patient in Britain to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital. Photo by: Jacob King/Pool via REUTERS REUTERS / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Margaret Keenan, 90, is the first patient in Britain to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital. Photo by: Jacob King/Pool via REUTERS

The NHS in the UK has become the first health service in the world to begin rolling out Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine.

Jabs will be administered at dozens of hospital hubs across the country from Tuesday – dubbed “V-Day” by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Mrs Keenan, who turns 91 next week, is a former jewellery shop assistant who only retired four years ago.

She has a daughter, a son and four grandchildren.

Mrs Keenan said: “I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against Covid-19, it’s the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the New Year after being on my own for most of the year.

“I can’t thank May and the NHS staff enough who have looked after me tremendously, and my advice to anyone offered the vaccine is to take it – if I can have it at 90 then you can have it too.”

Mrs Keenan, known by her friends as Maggie, will receive a booster jab in 21 days to ensure she has the best chance of being protected against the virus.

The NHS nurse who administered the first coronavirus jab, May Parsons, said it was a “huge honour” to be the first in the country to deliver the vaccine to a patient.

Speaking at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust, she said: “It’s a huge honour to be the first person in the country to deliver a Covid-19 jab to a patient, I’m just glad that I’m able to play a part in this historic day.

“The last few months have been tough for all of us working in the NHS, but now it feels like there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

Mrs Parsons, originally from the Philippines, has worked in the NHS for the last 24 years and been at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire since 2003.

With reporting from PA

Read More

Online Editors