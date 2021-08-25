Coronavirus Ireland: 2,051 new cases confirmed as 18 new deaths associated with Covid reported in the past week

There have been 2,051 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) this evening.

There have been more than 40,000 cases confirmed this month to date, latest HSE figures show.

As of 8am today, there are 323 Covid-19 patients hospitalised, of which 56 are in ICU. The number of people hospitalised with the virus has risen by 16 since yesterday and is now at the highest level since March 29, when there were 331 patients. The number of patients in ICU has been steadily increasing and has doubled in the last 20 days from 28 on August 5 to 56 today.

There have been 18 deaths associated with Covid-19 reported in the past week, as the total number of deaths has increased from 5,074 last Wednesday to 5,092 today. This is the most deaths recorded in a seven-day period since June 17.

There are close to 86pc of adults fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and 91pc partially vaccinated, latest figures show.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said despite increasing levels of vaccination across the population, Nphet “continue to have significant concerns over the Delta variant and the increase in the incidence of disease across a range of factors. Unfortunately, this variant is still circulating widely”.

Dr Holohan added: “Over 70pc of cases are in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people and we are seeing a high incidence of Covid-19 in adults and teenagers aged 16-29. If you haven’t yet registered for your vaccine or have delayed receiving your second dose, please do so as soon as possible. We know that vaccines work. They are about 80pc effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19 disease and they provide approximately 95pc protection against hospitalisation.

“It is very important that we remain vigilant and continue to follow the public health measures that we are all so familiar with. This is especially important for anyone who is soon to return to school and college. Continue to wear a mask, wash your hands properly and often, maintain a social distance, manage your contacts and avoid crowds,” Dr Holohan said.