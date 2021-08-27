Coronavirus Ireland: 1,875 new cases confirmed as there are 326 Covid patients in hospital

There have been 1,875 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) this evening.

As of 8am today, there are 326 Covid-19 patients hospitalised, of which 59 are in ICU.

Ireland’s fourteen-day incidence is currently 531 per 100,000, which earns Ireland a ‘dark red’ colour for incidence higher than 500 per 100,000.

“This demonstrates that there is presently a high level of virus transmitting in Ireland,” Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, said.

“With so much disease circulating in the community, the reality is that if you are unvaccinated or not yet fully vaccinated you are at higher risk of contracting Covid-19 and potentially becoming very unwell.

"Today and over this weekend, the HSE are operating walk-in Covid-19 vaccination centres right across the country for anyone aged 12 years and older. This increased opportunity for vaccination is a real sign of hope and I strongly encourage anyone who has not yet attended for their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine to avail of these vaccination centres this weekend.

“Please make sure to take up your second dose of vaccine as soon as it is offered to you. These vaccines are very safe and effective at protecting against the worst effects of Covid-19.

Dr Holohan is asking people to “risk assess” their plans this weekend, “particularly if you are not yet fully vaccinated”.

“Try to meet up in small groups, meet outdoors and avoid crowds if possible. If you need to meet indoors with others, please ensure the room is well ventilated. Please also continue to wear a mask where appropriate, wash your hands, manage your contacts, and maintain your social distance.

"If you are in an environment that feels unsafe then feel empowered to leave. Remember that if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms at all, self-isolate - do not meet up with others or attend any events - and arrange a PCR test through the HSE as soon as possible."