Coronavirus Ireland: 18 further deaths and 761 new cases confirmed

There have been 18 further deaths of people with Covid-19 and 761 new cases of the virus confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) this evening.

This takes the number of people in Ireland who have died with the virus to 4,705, while the total case count has now risen to 236,600.

Of the deaths reported today, 11 occurred in March and seven occurred in February.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 59 - 95 years.

Today sees the highest daily number of cases since March 21.

There have been 372 new cases confirmed in Dublin, 55 in Meath, 43 in Cork, 40 in Kildare, 38 in Offaly and the remaining 213 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

Wicklow and Kilkenny reported no new cases in the last reporting period.

The national 14-day incidence rate has risen to 164.9.

The five-day moving average is now 536 cases, up from 509 yesterday.

Of the cases notified today; 383 are men and 373 are women; 72pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 33 years old.

As of last Monday, 819,676 vaccine doses have been administered; 590,688 people received their first dose while 228,988 people are now fully vaccinated.

Earlier today, Independent.ie disclosed how there were over 500 “no shows” at a Dublin vaccination centre yesterday after appointments for healthcare workers were duplicated, the HSE has confirmed.

Out of 1329 healthcare workers scheduled for vaccinations at the Citywest vaccination facility, only 757 attended.

In response to queries, the HSE said “the centre has found that the status of the registered person may change to vaccinated if contacted by another vaccination centre and this has resulted in people not attending for appointment.”

A spokesperson said no vaccine was wasted, but did not provide details on who received the leftover vaccines.

Yesterday, Nphet modelling expert Prof Philip Nolan said that if Ireland's R number trends upwards towards 1.5 in the coming weeks, it is "highly likely" to lead to a fourth wave. Ireland's current estimated R number is between 1 and 1.3.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer said Nphet believe a fourth wave isn't likely as the majority of people are adhering to public health guidelines but case figures are likely to be watch with trepidation in the coming weeks.

Three new Covid-19 walk-in testing centres opened today in Coláiste Éoin, Cappagh Road in Dublin, in Balbriggan and in Navan O'Mahony's GAA club.

A further four sites will open tomorrow in Ballinasloe, Naas, Athlone and Crumlin.

