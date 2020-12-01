Coronavirus Ireland: 18 further deaths and 269 new cases

There have been 18 further deaths and 269 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Ireland.

One death took place in October, 15 took place in November and two deaths are under investigation.

There has been a total of 2,069 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and 72,798 confirmed cases .

Of the cases notified today, 133 are men and 133 are women.

65pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 35 years old

73 cases are in Dublin, 20 in Kilkenny, 20 in Limerick, 19 in Louth, 19 in Tipperary and the remaining 118 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today, there were 224 coronavirus patients in hospital, of which 31 are in ICU. There were 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said that people should remain "vigilant" now that Level 5 restrictions have been lifted.

“It is up to every person, individually, to remain vigilant to the spread of this disease, to assess the risk that is involved in any social activity. We need to keep the public health advice at the centre of our minds and do not have visitors to our homes, outside of any necessary visitors in a support bubble, until the 18th of December," he said.

“Each one of us has a role in shaping the national picture on Covid-19 in the coming weeks. It is vital that you keep hand washing, wear face coverings and keep a 2m distance from each other, to protect public health, to protect vital public services and to give us the best chance to continue to minimise the spread of the disease.”

Meanwhile, coronavirus-linked deaths recorded by health officials in Northern Ireland have surpassed 1,000, with 15 further fatalities were reported on Tuesday, taking the toll collated by the Department of Health to 1,011.

Another 391 cases were confirmed there today.

