Coronavirus Ireland: 174 new cases confirmed, 50 outside three lockdown counties

A further 174 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed by the Department of Health, while one more person has died of the virus.

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn has said the increase in cases was not unexpected.

There is now a total of 26,644 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, with 1,772 deaths.

“While today’s numbers of confirmed cases are high, they are not unexpected. As I said last night, we are expecting significant numbers of cases to be reported over the coming days," Dr Glynn said.

“Throughout this week, we have been testing all workers in facilities where outbreaks of COVID-19 have been identified as well as close contacts of those people who have received COVID positive results. Tonight’s figures are a reflection of these measures with 118 of these cases linked to the counties of Kildare, Laois and Offaly," he added.

The breakdown of the cases are as follows:

110 in Kildare, 27 in Dublin, 7 in Cork, 7 in Offaly, 6 in Meath and 17 are spread across thirteen other counties (Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Donegal, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Mayo, Roscommon, Tipperary, Wexford and Wicklow).

“50 of tonight’s cases are located outside of these three counties and around the rest of the country. I once again ask everyone regardless of where you live in the country to take every precaution possible to help us control the spread of this disease and protect our most vulnerable," Dr Glynn said.

"This means continuing to wash our hands, keeping 2 metres apart from one another, avoiding crowds, wearing face coverings where appropriate, covering our coughs and sneezes and downloading the COVID Tracker app.”

Chair of Nphet Professor Philip Nolan said:

"As outlined by the Acting Chief Medical Officer at the press conference last night, the 14-day incidence per 100,000 population in Kildare, Laois and Offaly is worryingly high. While the national incidence stands at 16.3 per 100,000, in Kildare it stands at 130.3, in Laois it is 69.7 and in Offaly it is 89.8.

“Should these cases result in widespread transmission, it could undo a lot of the good work that we have done as a country so far to control the spread of this virus," he added.

