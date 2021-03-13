Coronavirus Ireland: 16 further deaths and 543 more cases confirmed

There have been 16 further deaths of people with Covid-19 and 543 new cases of the virus confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) this evening.

This takes the number of people who have died with Covid-19 in the State to 4,534, while the total number of confirmed cases of the virus has risen to 226,358.

Of the deaths announced today, three occurred in March, 12 in February, 1 in January. The median age of those who died was 88 years and the age range was 59 – 96 years.

Of the cases notified today, 235 are in Dublin, 50 in Kildare, 39 in Donegal, 31 in Meath, 28 in Galway and the remaining 160 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am today, 340 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 85 are in ICU.

As of March 10th, 570,391 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland.

Earlier today, HSE Chief Paul Reid confirmed that over 600,000 vaccine doses have been administered.

Immunologist Luke O’Neill has said that it would be “ridiculous” and “stupid” if a scenario arose where excess vaccines became available in Northern Ireland and they were not sent to the Republic as part of an all-island approach in suppressing the coronavirus.

“Go for it, no pride here, take whatever is going. If there are spare vaccines in the North, it is ridiculous if it wouldn’t be given in the South. It’s just stupid. I’d have no hesitation, if anybody offers us a vaccine we should take it.

“The UK is killing us; they’ve vaccinated 36 people per 100 now and it’s incredible. The EU is only at 10,” Prof O’Neill said.

This came after First Minister Arlene Foster called for more cooperation with regard to cross border sharing of vaccine supplies.

