| 17.8°C Dublin

Coronavirus Ireland: 1,592 new cases confirmed as half of all ICU Covid patients are aged under 55

A medical worker wears personal protective equipment as they take a Covid test swab. Picture: Stock image Expand

Close

A medical worker wears personal protective equipment as they take a Covid test swab. Picture: Stock image

A medical worker wears personal protective equipment as they take a Covid test swab. Picture: Stock image

A medical worker wears personal protective equipment as they take a Covid test swab. Picture: Stock image

Eoghan Moloney

There have been 1,592 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency team this evening.

As of 8am today, 318 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 60 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health said 32 people with Covid-19 have been admitted to ICU in the last seven days.

Read More

"Over the course of the last seven days, 32 people with Covid-19 were admitted to critical care facilities and today, there are a total of 60 people with Covid-19 receiving critical care. The median age of those in ICU is 55 - this means that 50pc of the patients currently in ICU with Covid-19 are aged less than 55 years.

"Over the weekend, we reported that the number of newly confirmed Covid-19 cases in hospital in a single day had reached a level not seen since mid-February this year.

"Unfortunately, all of this indicates that we are still not at the peak of this wave of Covid-19 and that many people continue to experience severe illness due to Covid-19. While our vaccination programme continues to offer great hope, at this point in time, only 53pc of 16- to 29-year-olds are fully vaccinated. This age group continues to account for the highest incidence of Covid-19 in our population.

“Anyone who is eligible to receive a vaccine, should do so as soon as possible. It is vital that all of us complete our vaccination schedule – you will be fully protected 7-14 days after your second dose.

"Consider each activity you take part in for its level of risk. Continue to regularly wash hands, wear a mask when appropriate, keep your distance and avoid crowds. Manage your social contacts and choose outdoors where possible for meeting others. If you have symptoms of Covid-19, however mild, self-isolate immediately and arrange a test through the HSE or your GP."

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy