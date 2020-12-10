Coronavirus Ireland: 15 further deaths and 310 new cases, with 10 deaths in December

A further 15 deaths and 310 new cases associated with coronavirus have taken place in Ireland.

Ten deaths took place in December.

There has been a total of 2,117 Covid-19 related deaths and 75,203 cases in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 162 are men and 148 are women. 61% are under 45 years of age.

The median age is 39 years old.

80 cases took place in Dublin, 27 in Donegal, 25 in Louth, 15 in Kilkenny, 15 in Waterford, 15 in Tipperary, 15 in Meath and the remaining 118 cases are spread across 16 other counties.

As of 2pm today, there were 202 coronavirus patients in hospital, of which 36 are in ICU.

There were 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said that to ensure a safe Christmas, people should restrict their movements.

“Tomorrow marks 14 days to Christmas Day. To ensure the safest possible interaction with your family over Christmas, consider restricting your movements now.



“Risk assess the environments you plan to be in over the next two weeks; are they compliant with public health measures? Can you keep a two metre distance? Are people wearing face coverings? Now is the time to make decisions about what interactions are necessary and pose the lowest risk to you, your family and friends over Christmas," he said.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said that while there are encouraging news about a vaccine, this has "no positive impact on the trajectory of this disease over the coming weeks and does not give immunity to people over the Christmas period."

"We must not allow COVID-19 to spread through our communities now, after all the efforts we have made throughout 2020 and how close we are to beginning to vaccinate," he said.

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said that the reproductive number is now close to 1.

“This is a testament to the very large number of people who continue to limit their contacts and follow public health advice. Please be mindful that this remains a very dangerous virus, especially for vulnerable and older persons," he added

The Pfizer coronavirus vaccine's efficacy has been confirmed by the FDA.

“These are encouraging signs however it is important to ensure full EMA approval before vaccine roll out in Ireland," said Professor Karina Butler, Chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee,.

