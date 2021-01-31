Coronavirus Ireland: 15 further deaths and 1,247 new cases

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has said "a critical mass" will be vaccinated by autumn. (Julien Behal Photography/PA)

A further 15 people have died due to Covid-19 and 1,247 new cases of the virus have been confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

3,307 people have now died with the virus in Ireland while the nation’s total case count has risen to 196,547.

The median age of those who died is 84 years and the age range is 68-99 years.

Of the cases notified today 430 are in Dublin, 97 in Wexford, 87 in Cork, 84 in Limerick, 76 in Galway and the remaining 473 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,516 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 211 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “There is an onus on employers to ensure that, in the first instance, staff are encouraged to work from home and in cases where that is not possible, that their workplaces are safe for staff and customers and in full compliance with infection prevention and control measures.

“The HPSC has comprehensive guidance on outbreak management and infection prevention control measures that every employer should be familiar with and activating on their premises. I encourage all employers and managers to review their workplaces and ensure they have effective measures in place.”

A “critical mass” of Irish people will be vaccinated by the Autumn, despite the AstraZeneca row, the Taoiseach said earlier today.

Ireland’s vaccination plan is likely to be hindered by the reduced initial delivery of the Astrazeneca vaccine that has sparked a major row between the drugmaker and the EU.

Ireland was due to receive 1.4m vaccine doses before the end of March, but this will now likely be closer to 1.1m due to delays, primarily with Astrazeneca’s vaccine.

The Taoiseach anticipated that May, June and July will be significant months of vaccination for the broad mass of the population.

“So we will have a critical mass vaccinated by autumn,” he said.

Earlier today EU Commissioner Máiréad McGuinness said she understands Astrazeneca will provide more information on the delays from European manufacturing plants in the next few days.

It is unclear as of yet how exactly this delay will impede the plan to vaccinate over 70s through GPs with the company’s vaccine by the end of March.

Online Editors