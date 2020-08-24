Coronavirus Ireland: 147 new cases but no further deaths

A resurgence in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks has led Ireland to backtrack on the easing of lockdown (Niall Carson/PA)

There have been no further deaths and 147 new cases of coronavirus in Ireland.

The department of health is this evening reporting that there now has been a total of 1,777 deaths and 28,116 cases in Ireland.

14 cases are community transmission and 60 have been identified to come from close contacts or outbreaks.

80 are men and 67 cases are women, 71pc are under 45 years of age

73 cases are in Dublin, 17 in Kildare, 12 in Offaly, 11 in Wicklow, nine in Limerick and the remaining 25 cases are in Carlow, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Laois, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Tipperary and Wexford.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, said that children do not "commonly transmit" coronavirus to others in schools.

“Internationally, where schools have been reopened, schools have not been a significant driver of community transmission.

“We all have a role to play in keeping this virus at low levels – this is key to protecting our education system over the coming weeks," he said.

"We know that children can get multiple respiratory tract infections over the winter period and as a result could require repeated swab tests," said Dr. Cillian DeGascun, Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory.

“Therefore, NPHET, HSE and NVRL are continuing to assess alternative testing methods for children.”

President of the Irish College of General Practitioners Dr. Mary Favier said that upon the return to schools, parents should be vigilant.

“Parents should remain vigilant around symptoms and keep their children isolated at home if they are experiencing fever, cough, shortness of breath, flu like symptoms, loss of taste or smell.

"Parents should also remain aware of asymptomatic transmission - like some adults, children may not present symptoms but can still carry the virus. If you have vulnerable people in your limited network, ensure physical distancing is adhered to and encourage regular hand washing habits with your child," she added.

Online Editors