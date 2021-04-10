Coronavirus Ireland: 14 further deaths and 455 new cases confirmed

There have been 14 further deaths of people with Covid-19 and 455 new cases of the virus confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team today.

Of the deaths reported today; three occurred in April, one occurred in March, six occurred in February, and four occurred in January

The median age of those who died was 72.5 years and the age range was 55 - 90 years.

There has been a total of 4,783 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There has now been a total of 240,643* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 212 are men and 237 are women. Seventy-seven pc are under 45 years of age

The median age is 30 years old

As of 8am today, 208 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 52 are in ICU. Eleven additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 7 2021, 1,018,264 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

716,636 people have received their first dose

301,628 people have received their second dose

It was announced last night that Belgium, France and Italy along with the US and Canada are to be added to the State’s mandatory hotel quarantine list.

People arriving into Ireland from these states or transiting through them must complete Mandatory Hotel Quarantine.

Online Editors