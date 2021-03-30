Coronavirus Ireland: 14 further deaths and 368 new cases confirmed

There have been 14 further deaths of people with Covid-19 and 368 new cases of the virus confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

This takes the number of people who have died with Covid-19 in Ireland to 4,681 while the case count stands at 235,444.

Twelve of the deaths occurred in March, 1 in February and 1 in January.

The median age of those who died was 83 years and the age range was 68 - 97 years.

There have been 127 new cases in Dublin, 34 in Kildare, 26 in Meath, 21 in Limerick, 19 in Offaly and the remaining 141 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 8am today, 310 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 67 are in ICU. There have been 29 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of Saturday, March 27, 802,502 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 577,641 people have received their first dose and 224,861 people have received their second dose.

Roscommon, Kilkenny and Sligo recorded no new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24-hour reporting period.

The national 14-day incidence rate is now at 164.1.

Of the cases notified today: 181 are men and 182 are women; 67pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 34 years old.

