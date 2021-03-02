Coronavirus Ireland: 14 further deaths and 359 new cases confirmed in lowest daily case total since December

There have been 14 further deaths of people with Covid-19 and 359 new cases of the virus confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team today.

This takes the number of people who have died with the virus in Ireland to 4,333, while the total case count now stands at 220,630.

There have been 435,895 vaccine doses administered as of last Saturday with 294,550 people receiving at least one dose.

Three of the deaths occurred in March, 10 in February and one in November.

Today sees the lowest number of daily cases reported since mid-December, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn confirmed.

“While the low number of cases reported today may be attributable to a weekend effect, it is nevertheless very welcome,” Dr Glynn said.

There have been 159 new cases in Dublin, 25 in Westmeath, 21 in Louth, 21 in Galway, 19 in Meath and the remaining 114 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

There were no new cases reported in counties Leitrim or Kilkenny.

As of 8am today, 498 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 116 are in ICU. There have been 28 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The national 14-day incidence rate has fallen to 201 cases per 100,000 people.

Of the cases notified today;157 are men and 193 are female; 66pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 34 years old.

“While we continue to make good progress in Ireland, globally in the past week, the number of cases of Covid-19 has increased for the first time in 7 weeks. We must not allow this virus the opportunity to do the same here.

“Please hold firm to the public health advice and together we can continue to protect and build on the progress we have made over the last 2 months,” Dr Glynn said.

HSE CEO Paul Reid the health service are seeing "really positive" trends with the levels of infection in healthcare staff and nursing home and residents.

He said the outcomes of the vaccination programme are "giving everybody great encouragement and great hope," while speaking on The Hard Shoulder on Newstalk this evening.

Mr Reid said that there was a late notice change to Astrazeneca supplies late last week but that this will not affect overall vaccination numbers and he expects to see "a significant ramping up" of weekly vaccinations this month. It is expected the HSE will not hit their 100,000 target for last week.

