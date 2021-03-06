Coronavirus Ireland: 14 deaths and 539 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed

Gardai stop and search people before a demonstration against lockdown restrictions organised by the People’s Convention in Cork city centre (Niall Carson/PA)

FOURTEEN more people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland, NPHET said.

Another 539 cases of Covid-19 were also confirmed this evening, bringing the total to 222,699.

Of the 14 deaths announced today, nine deaths occurred in March, one occurred in February and four in January.

There has now been a total of 4,419 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The median age of those who died was 80 years and the age range was 59-94 years.

Of the cases notified today, 245 are in Dublin, 42 in Meath, 29 in Kildare, 26 in Limerick, 24 in Cork and the remaining 173 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am today, 414 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, of which 101 are in intensive care units.

A further 22 additional hospital admissions were recorded in the past 24 hours.

As of March 3, 474,645 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland.

Online Editors