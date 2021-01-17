Coronavirus Ireland: 13 further deaths and 2,944 new cases confirmed as Tony Holohan warns 'situation in our hospitals is stark'

There have been 13 further deaths of people with Covid-19 and 2,944 new cases of the virus confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

This takes the total number of cases in the State to 172,726, while the death toll from the virus has risen to 2,608.

There are 195 people in ICU with the virus as of this afternoon, with 19 new admissions in the last 24 hours. There are 1,928 people with Covid-19 in hospitals across the entire health system. This is almost double the number of the peak of hospitalisations in the first wave of the pandemic.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, at the Department of Health warned this evening: “The situation in our hospitals is stark.

"We are seeing people of all ages being admitted to hospital and being taken into intensive care units.

"The levels of infection are such that your chances of transmitting or getting COVID-19 are very high, and we know that a proportion of those cases will lead to serious illness and mortality.

"There is no group who should feel the public health advice does not apply to them. It is only if we act together that we can keep ourselves, our loved ones, and health and social care facilities safe.”

“As we look forward to the week ahead, consider your choices and make the right ones. Do not go into work tomorrow if you can work from home. If you are an employer, facilitate remote working for your employees.”

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has today confirmed the HSE have asked the Department of Health to suspend the placements of over 2,000 student nurses and midwives for at least two weeks.

The move is expected to free up "several hundred" supervisory staff who are fully qualified to be deployed to the frontline as the pressure on the health service continues to increase.

As of yesterday evening, there were just 24 beds free in ICUs across the country with many hospitals having already initiated their surge capacity plan.

Minister Donnelly said that the plan, "huge caveats" was to have a vaccine offered to all that wanted one by September this year, but he pointed out that mutations of the virus and surges in case numbers were continually "ripping up" a lot of plans.

In Northern Ireland, there has been a further 25 deaths and 822 new cases confirmed by the Department of Health.

