Coronavirus Ireland: 1,296 new cases and six further deaths confirmed as HSE receive first doses of Pfizer vaccine

The HSE Takes delivery of the first doses of Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine this morning. Photo: Marc O'Sullivan

There have been 1,296 new cases of Covid-19 and six further deaths of people who have contracted the disease, the Department of Health confirmed.

This takes the number of people who have died of the virus to 2,200, while the total case count in Ireland has now risen to 85,394.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “For the second day in a row we are reporting more than a thousand confirmed cases of COVID-19. Within a few short weeks of easing measures at the beginning of December, we have now returned to the very high levels of COVID-19 circulating in the community that we have not seen since the peak of Wave Two of this disease. This is very concerning.”

“While today is a positive day with the arrival of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine (Comirnaty), it does not mean that we can relax our adherence to public health measures.

“We must continue to stay at home, avoid social contact where possible, avoid visiting friends and family and not have visitors to our homes. Our adherence to public health advice will remain our best defence against this disease and help us protect our vulnerable loved ones from the effects of COVID-19.”

This news arrives as Ireland received the first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine today, with the Minister of Health Stephen Donnelly confirming that vaccination will begin on Wednesday.

Ireland received 9,750 doses of the virus this morning with another 30,000 expected in early January.

Elderly residents of nursing homes and healthcare workers that are in direct contact with patients will be the first in line to be vaccinated.

Brian MacCraith, the man responsible for overseeing the delivery, logistics, storage and administering of the the vaccine said: “After a truly horrible year, the arrival of vaccines today represent a bright new dawn of hope.

"Vaccination is a gateway of opportunity for Irish people to protect themselves against this awful virus.”

This is a “momentous day” for Ireland as the first batch of the coronavirus vaccine were delivered, HSE CEO Paul Reid said.

Mr Reid said Ireland can now adopt a "twin track" approach to our response to Covid-19. “Public health measures along with the vaccine, for a brighter future,” Mr Reid said.

Ireland is to receive 9,750 doses of the vaccine today but will receive close to 30,000 more doses in the next week.

This first inoculations are set to begin on Wednesday with older people resident in nursing homes and healthcare workers in direct contact with patients first on the list to be vaccinated.

Mr Reid said this morning: “An early morning start to a momentous day. Heading off to take receipt of the first delivery of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine for the HSE. There will be better days ahead for sure. For now, stay safe.”

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris hailed the vaccine as a “milestone in this painful Covid-19 story”. Deputy Harris urged everybody to stay the course and to give the vaccine programme the time it requires to be rolled out nationwide.

Mr Harris’ message comes as Ireland’s daily case toll surged again on Christmas Day as there were 1,025 new cases and two further deaths.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer of the HSE, yesterday confirmed that the new UK variant of the coronavirus was found in Ireland for the first time.

Dr Holohan said the virus was discovered by whole genome sequencing at the National Virus Reference Laboratory in UCD.

“Further testing in the coming days and weeks will establish the extent to which it is present here. In the meantime, it is vitally important that we each stay at home, avoid social contact and avoid all forms of non-essential travel,” Dr Holohan said.

The CMO said it was particularly important for anyone that arrived home from the UK quarantines for the full 14-day period after arrival.

