Coronavirus Ireland: 1,283 new cases and three further deaths confirmed by the Department of Health

There have been 1,283 new cases and three further deaths confirmed by the Department of Health today.

This takes the death toll from the virus to 1,852 while the total case count in the State stands at 49,962.

Of the cases notified today 651 are women and 628 are men, while 68pc are under 45 years of age.

There are currently 408 cases in Dublin, 156 in Cork, 88 in Kildare, 80 in Meath, 55 in Limerick and the remaining 496 cases are spread across 21 counties.

As of 2pm today, 277 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU.

These figures come as Minister Simon Harris confirmed today that the government would be imposing further restrictions nationwide, after the cabinet meet tomorrow evening to discuss the level of restrictions needed.

The Minister, speaking on This Week in Politics, said: "If we are going to get back on top of this virus, we are going to have to take decisive action tomorrow.

"What the government is trying to do is to find that landing spot of doing enough to get us to where we need to be, but also recognise the many different demands that there are," Minister Harris said.

"The reason the Government is taking the time to consider all the various implications is so that when they act, it can be decisive and nationwide.

"[We need to] move from a period of having to take different actions every few days as I think that is really getting on top of people," Mr Harris said.

Northern Ireland also saw five further deaths today and an additional 1,012 cases, taking the death toll to 615 people, while the total number of confirmed infections is now 27,220.

