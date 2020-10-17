Coronavirus Ireland: 1,276 new cases and eight further deaths confirmed by the Department of Health

Dr Tony Holohan, Dr Ronan Glynn, Professor Philip Nolan, and Dr Siobhán Ni Bhriain, pictured at a Covid -19 update press conference at the Department of Health. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

There have been 1,276 new cases and eight further deaths confirmed by the Department of Health today.

This takes the total case count in the state to 48,678 while 1,849 people have now died with Covid-19.

Of the newly recorded deaths, one occurred in June, two in September and five in October.

There were 278 new cases confirmed in Dublin today, 149 in Cork, 108 in Meath, 107 in Galway, 80 in Wexford and the remaining 554 cases are spread across 21 counties.

Of the new cases, 644 are men, 631 are women and 69pc are under 45 years of age.

As of 2pm today, 260 patients with Covid-19 were hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU.

This comes as the Cabinet sub-committee met with Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn ans HSE CEO Paul Reid to discuss Nphet's recommendation that the country be placed at Level Five restrictions for six weeks.

This recommendation came against the backdrop of record case numbers, rising hospitalisations and a consistent number of deaths being reported each day.

Health chiefs have expressed their grave concern with the trends of all indicators of the virus and Professor Philip Nolan of Nphet has warned of 1800-2500 cases per day by the end of October if current restrictions do not stem the spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile in Northern Ireland, there have been two further deaths and 1,031 new cases.

This brings the total number of confirmed infections in NI to 26,208.

Two people have sadly passed away in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 610 people.

