Coronavirus Ireland: 1,269 new cases confirmed today with 13 further deaths

There have been 1,269 new Covid-19 cases in the Republic of Ireland, the Department of Health confirmed today.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 52,256.

A futher 13 people have died from the virus in Ireland in the past 24 hours.

This comes a day after the government announced the country will be placed in a Level 5 lockdown with some exceptions at midnight on Wednesday night/Thursday morning.

The exceptions include that schools and creches will stay open, 25 people will be allowed attend weddings and funerals, playgrounds will remain open and people at risk of social isolation can join a 'support bubble'.

Read More

Announcing the restrictions on Monday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the idea of 'social' or 'support bubbles' is "to link up with one other household."

"We'll be asking people to engage with good conscience on this one. It can be within the 5km or outside the 5km," he added.

The new restrictions will also allow county GAA to go ahead as per Nphet's advice. Watching sporting events which are behind closed doors gives people a "mental lift", the Taoiseach said.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said that additional social welfare measures including the PUP and WSS will cost the country €1.5bn.

This will cost €200m a week, €1.5bn for six weeks based on an estimation of 150,000 people laid off in the next couple of days.

Read More

Online Editors