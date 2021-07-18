Coronavirus Ireland: 1,179 new cases of Covid-19 and 91 people in hospital 

There have been 1,179 new confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The latest figures from the Department of Health show that 22 people are in intensive care units, with 91 people hospitalised.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said on social media that for people who have not yet had two doses, where they haven’t had their second dose or been vaccinated yet, given the risk that Delta now may pose, with an increasing incidence, “we think it’s really important that you continue to practice all the good public health measures."

He urged: “Stay away from crowds, don’t meet up indoors, choose outdoors, where possible: wear masks. In particular if you see a crowded situation indoors, walk away, you don’t have to go in.

“If you are experiencing symptoms, isolate yourself. Either contact your GP for a test, or arrange a test through a testing centre and follow the public health advice that may follow from that test.”