Coronavirus Ireland: 1,167 new cases and three further deaths

There have been a further three deaths and 1,167 new cases associated with the coronavirus in Ireland.

There has now been a total of 1,868 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and 53,422 cases.

263 cases were recorded in Dublin, 142 in Meath, 137 in Cork, 86 in Cavan and the remaining 539 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

Of the cases notified today, 538 are men and 627 are women. 64pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 33 years old.

As of 2pm today, there are 314 coronavirus patients in hospital, 34 of which are in ICU. There have been 27 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said that "everyone needs to stay at home".

“The behaviour of every individual is the most effective defence we have against the spread of Covid-19.

“Everyone needs to stay at home, other than for essential reasons. Follow the public health advice and treat everyone that you come into contact with as though they are a close contact of someone with Covid-19 – keep your distance, avoid meeting others."

He said that "we are facing a big challenge".

"We are facing a big challenge, but we have faced this challenge before, and that means we know how to suppress this virus, by following the public health advice in everything we do.”

Full breakdown of today's cases (recorded up to to midnight October 20)

Cavan - 86

Meath - 142

Westmeath - 38

Sligo - 18

Cork - 137

Galway - 71

Donegal - 48

Clare - 5

Wexford - 25

Kildare - 69

Longford - 6

Limerick - 36

Kerry - 29

Leitrim - 5

Louth - 56

Dublin 263

Roscommon 16

Offaly - 14

Laois - 19

Mayo - 36

Carlow - <5

Kilkenny - 9

Waterford - 7

Wicklow - 10

Tipperary - 7

