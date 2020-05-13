Coronavirus: Face masks and congregations restricted to one third of size among plans for reopening churches

Fr Kevin McNamara celebrating Mass from the door of the Church of the Assumption in Moyvane at the weekend as Mass-goers sit in their cars

Plans for the reopening of churches for public masses in the country’s largest catholic diocese could see the faithful wearing facemasks in church and congregations restricted to just one third of their size prior to the Covid-19 crisis.

Dublin parishes have been told to prepare a detailed plan in preparation for a reopening by Archbishop Diarmuid Martin ahead of the easing of restrictions on public worship.

Speaking to RTE Radio’s Sarah McInerney on Wednesday about a checklist he has prepared for parishes, Dr Martin warned that the scale of the, “reopening of churches for worship has serious public health concerns and we have to make sure that we are ready for them.”

“On an ordinary Sunday before this [crisis] about 200,000 people came to Mass every Sunday in Dublin diocese. That is a huge moment of population.”

He stressed that parishes must responsibly ensure that anybody who comes to Mass in church feels safe and so social distancing must be respected. But he underlined that reopening for Mass would entail much more than just social distancing.

“Some people will say that is simply a matter of putting numbers on benches, but people have to get to the church. You would have to have separate entrances, you would have to have hand sanitising at every entrance and that will take time, so you will maybe queues forming outside churches.”

He also highlighted that every church is different. “We have some very large churches and we have very small churches. The first thing that has to be done is to measure your church and see what would be a safe number of people that would be able to come on a particular Sunday.”

Dr Martin said that churches in other countries which are scheduled to reopen have introduced “very strict and very rigid” measures. In Italy everybody has to wear a facemask in church and microphones and benches and other surfaces are sanitised before services.

Asked if the Irish faithful would be expected to wear facemasks in church, Dr Martin responded, “If facemasks are becoming obligatory in closed spaces, I think you may be also looking at that in churches.”

As to restricting congregations to just a third of pre covid19 levels, the Archbishop said one way to deal with this would be to remove the Sunday obligation so that people can go to Mass any day during the week.

Another way would be to hold a second Mass in a particular church but that would involve sanitising the church fully between the two services.

“The question is, if a church is open, who can come in?” Archbishop Martin acknowledged that, there will be a lot of people who will not come back to Mass in the beginning because they are afraid or cocooned.

While admitting that online Masses have been “very important” in keeping the faithful in contact with the Church during the lockdown, Archbishop Martin added, “They are not church; church is about people coming together. The danger about the virtual is it can be very passive.”

Asked if public Masses were likely to resume before the end of the year, Dr Martin responded, “I think it is possible. I have spoken with the Government on this. If we are ready, one could look at it.”

But he noted that it would involve large gatherings of people indoors in contrast to sporting activities which are outdoors.

At the moment, many churches in Dublin are open for private prayer, though elsewhere around the country, many churches are closed and in Northern Ireland all churches were shut by the government.

Speaking about the challenges of funerals, Dr Martin said he was “really saddened by the tragic situation” that grieving families have had to contend with where people can’t come together. He also expressed solidarity with couples getting married in empty churches: “who would like to get married in a church like that”.

“They are the realities and I think everybody has to take responsibility to live with it as long as this lasts.”

Asked about the a 25 per cent pay cut on priests’ salaries in the Archdiocese of Dublin, Dr Martin said this had been necessitated by the “drastic fall” in income caused by the closure of churches due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the pay cut was an emergency measure until Masses begin to take place again and collections, which pay for priests’ salaries, can be held again.

“Most priests say many of their parishioners are facing a much worse situation – people would have lost jobs. But the church has a lot of staff and employees and we have to generate the income which will keep that going in the future.”

As to whether priests should be allowed to go to nursing homes to give the last rites, Dr Martin said he would only like to see this if it is safe for the priests and the residents.

“In the hospitals, the hospital chaplains are doing great work. They are part of the hospital staff; they are protected, and they are trained. You can’t have people walking into nursing homes who are not trained and are not ready to face it.”

Online Editors